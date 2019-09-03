App
Last Updated :

Uttar Pradesh govt should fund remaining Amrapali projects, not buyers: NGO 

The body also demanded a time-bound probe in various alleged irregularities in projects under areas of Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority and Yamuna Expressway Authority during last 20 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh government and not home buyers should provide funds for completion of the pending Amrapali's projects, an NGO demanded on September 2.

NGO Maulik Bharat has submitted a charter of its demands to President Ram Nath Kovind and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), its office bearers said in a press conference.

"In the Amrapali case, the Supreme Court has ordered that the money for the pending projects be raised from the investors and home buyers. Our demand is that instead of the home buyers and investors, the state government should provide funds for the remaining projects in public interest," the NGO said.

"A special committee should be formed to investigate all irregularities of the last two decades that have taken place in projects under the areas of the Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority," it said.

The investigation should be conducted under the supervision of then Supreme Court, it added.

The NGO also demanded a probe into the alleged role of politicians and bureaucrats in irregularities in various housing and other projects and sought fixing of their accountability.

The NGO demanded that 25 percent of the flats in all completed and under construction projects under the three authority be reserved for the economically weaker section of the society.

Citing irregularities in working of the three local authorities, the NGO also appealed to the government to dissolve the authorities and set up municipal corporations in Noida and Greater Noida.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 10:50 am

tags #India #Real Estate

