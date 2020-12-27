Use these antimicrobial materials while redesigning your house in COVID-19 times

Within a short span of time, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives as we know it. While the virus may be short-lived, it will have a long-term impact on home design and is likely a collective fear of germs, which will ultimately lead to a cultural shift towards having cleaner homes and a greater interest in antimicrobial building materials, decor, and surfaces. If you’re planning on getting your home redesigned or renovated, we suggest you take a look at these materials that will help you design a safe interior.

Some of the most frequently-touched surfaces in our homes include kitchen countertops, kitchen cabinets, bathroom surfaces, flooring, handles and knobs, to name a few. While there is a need for them to be cleaned frequently, they should also be anti-bacterial in nature.

Flooring

Let’s start with the flooring, installing antimicrobial flooring is a wise decision. Brands have introduced antimicrobial porcelain tiles which can be used for flooring and wall tiles. These flooring materials comprise natural, antifungal agents that prevent the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms.

Kitchens

One of the most preferred antibacterial kitchen countertop materials is engineered quartz. This countertop material, made from a composite of natural and man-made materials, is available in various designs that look like marble, granite and other natural stone materials. Since it is non-porous and scratch resistant in nature, bacteria won’t settle on its surface, and the countertop will be easy to disinfect.

Bathrooms

Of all the rooms at home, the bathroom is one of the most likely to be affected by microbial growth. The heat and humidity from showering, bathing and shaving create a warm and moist environment which makes the majority of bathroom surfaces prone to microbes and the perfect surfaces for antimicrobial applications.

Manufacturers are now looking at ways to stop the damaging impact that microbes can have on their bathroom surfaces, not only to benefit consumers’ bathrooms aesthetically but also to increase cleanliness and product usability. Prime surfaces for antimicrobial applications in the bathroom are walls and floor tiles. Made with Microban technology, these tiles are resistant to 99% of germs and bacteria. Available in a variety of finishes, the aesthetics of these tiles instantly elevate any space.

Countertops (bars/tabletops living spaces)

Kitchen and bars countertops are most frequently touched and most vulnerable to contain germs and bacteria. Choose an antimicrobial countertop material, quartz for your kitchen and bar. The quartz countertops are made from a composite of natural and manmade materials, which have a look of marble and other stones.

Cabinets

Antimicrobial porcelain slabs that can be used for kitchen cabinets and other furnishings. Porcelain slabs are one natural antimicrobial surface which keeps bacteria at bay and can be introduced in the form of the bathroom and kitchen cabinets. Porcelain tiles not only are superior for keeping bacteria at bay compared to other materials but also have a showstopping look. If looking for an immediate and affordable germ fix, eliminate knobs, handles and drawer pull and choose porcelain slab surfaces that operate with a magnet.

Furniture

Porcelain slabs can even be used for built-in or other furniture. Don’t forget about porcelain decor items and accessories, which are not only anti-bacterial but give a regal touch to the aesthetics of any space, with its craftsmanship and design.