US-based Binswanger partners ANAROCK to offer industrial realty services

US-based Binswanger Commercial Real Estate Services and ANAROCK Group have partnered to offer boutique advisory, brokerage, and transaction services on industrial real estate opportunities in India, the US and other global markets.

The partnership also proposes to tap into growing data centre market to facilitate global hyperscalers and ramp up their digital infrastructure initiatives across India in line with the vision of the Government of India.

The objective of this collaboration is to offer innovative solutions, property purchase and leasing strategies, development consultancy and investment advice for industrial and logistics, thereby enabling cross-border synergies between Indian and US-based Industrial corporations.

This partnership will leverage ANAROCK’s India presence and Binswanger’s relationship with industrial clients in high-value geographies such as North and South America, and other global markets.

“Manufacturing is the strongest common denominator among developed and developing nations, irrespective of other economic indicators,” said Jeff Binswanger, managing partner, Binswanger.

“Many of our US-based clients doing international business are eager to expand or explore opportunities in India. We are excited to partner with ANAROCK Group, India’s pre-eminent real estate services company, to open up cross-border channels in industrial real estate.”

“Binswanger has extensive experience over the past 90 years in industrial real estate having worked with over half of the Fortune 500 companies. Coupled with ANAROCK’s industry-defining relationships and reach in India, this is a winning combination. Industrial real estate is a global phenomenon that must not be limited by borders,” Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group said.