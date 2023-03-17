 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

UPRERA to freeze bank accounts of promoters evading review meetings of lapsed projects

Ashish Mishra
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:14 PM IST

Sales and purchases in such projects may also be prohibited. Registration of new projects of these promoters may also be barred, said the Authority.

Representational image.

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has warned of strict action against promoters who remain absent from review meetings of lapsed real estate projects. The bank accounts of these promoters could soon be frozen and sales and purchases prohibited in such projects, the Authority said.

UPRERA noted that in future the registration of new projects of such promoters may also be completely barred.

The Authority has issued warning against seven promoters with projects in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mathura and Firozabad.

According to a UPRERA statement, the developers who have remained continuously absent from the review meetings of lapsed projects include Rudraksh Developers Private Limited, Skynet Infraventures Private Limited, SNG Developers Limited, Vaibhav Vision Builders and Developers Private Limited, Aakar Housing Developers, Aastha Infraprojects and Anand SB Ashiyana.