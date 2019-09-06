UPRERA sets pace, resolves maximum number of cases

Proving that it does have teeth, UPRERA has so far issued 846 recovery certificates to real estate promoters involving dues worth Rs 296.05 crore and ensured that Rs 33.39 crore are recovered on ground. Of this, it has actually paid back Rs 27.43 crore to 110 homebuyers through RTGS – all within a span of less than three years since it was set up, according to a report by UPRERA.

UPRERA has also resolved the maximum number of cases in the country - 10,520 complaints filed by buyers out of a total of 17,919 complaints that had been registered with it, beating Maharastra's MahaRERA that has resolved 5505 complaints and Haryana that has solved 3123 complaints, the report titled Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority – Transforming the real estate sector, said.

It should be noted that most of the complaints registered with UP RERA are related to real estate promoters and projects in the NCR region. As many as 12,973 complaints were from Delhi-NCR and 4,104 from other parts of the state. Gautam Buddha Nagar registered 10,254 complaints, Lucknow 3,447 and Ghaziabad 2184, says the report.

Around 6,000 complaints were registered against 20 real estate firms in Uttar Pradesh of which Ansal Properties had the highest number of complaints (1269), followed by Supertech with 817 complaints, Rohtas Projects Limited with 458, Unnati Fortune Holdings Ltd with 357 and Jaiprakash Associates had 322 complaints, it said.

Through the conciliation platform, the authority has so far resoleve 256 issues till date. It has audited 208 real estate projects, the result of which was de-registration of some of the projects. Six projects have so far been de-registered. These include projects by Unnati Fortune Holdings Pvt Ltd, Rohtas Projects Ltd, Andes Town Planners Pvt Ltd and Clarion Townships Pvt Ltd, the report said.

The Authority has also had almost 60 stressed projects inspected. The Authority has developed a mobile app for preparation and submission of reports online. It has issued show-cause notice in respect of 21 projects of NCR region and 17 projects of non-NCR region, where the promoter has not obtained the completion or occupancy certificate nor applied for extension of registration of the project, but the work is either going on or is stalled.

The Authority has also imposed total penalty of Rs 3.56 crore in respect of 356 projects, where the promoter has not updated the quarterly progress report for last three consecutive quarters and Rs. 14.64 crore in respect of 742 projects where the promoter has not created quarterly targets for the project.

However, the UPRERA report is silent on the total number of ongoing and completed projects. It also does not provide details on the amount of penalty levied against developers under Section 63 for not following orders of the authority, experts said.