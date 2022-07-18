UPRERA received 66% applications for new project registrations from non-NCR districts

UPRERA received 125 applications for new project registrations in the first half of 2022 across the housing, commercial and mixed-land use categories of which about 66 percent were from non-NCR districts and 34 percent from NCR districts.

As many as 75 percent of new project registration applications were for the residential category, the remaining 25 percent were from the commercial and mixed-land use segments, UPRERA said in a statement.

The real estate regulator received more than 60 applications of new project registrations per quarter in the last six months, according to data made available by UPRERA.

A large number of project registrations were from non-NCR districts. Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Agra, Mathura received a large number of new registrations. Applications have also been received from Amroha, Shahjahanpur, Gonda, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Firozabad and Lalitpur districts. In NCR, Gautambudh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut top the projects registration list.

This indicates an increase in demand for housing units across the state. In the first half of 2021, about 100 applications of new project registration were received while 125 applications were received in the first half of 2022. This indicates an increase of 25 percent in new applications compared to the first half of 2021, according to statistics shared by UPRERA.

Presently, more than 3,200 real estate projects are registered on UPRERA.