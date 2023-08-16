UPRERA orders promoter to give possession to the allottee in its other completed project

According to the Authority, allottee Shalini Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad, registered a complaint in UPRERA in 2019 and demanded to get possession of her unit.

In order to protect the interest of an allottee waiting for possession of her plot for almost 20 years in Ghaziabad, the adjudicating officer bench of Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has ordered the promoter to hand over the possession along with the registry of a unit available in its any other completed and OC/CC obtained project to the allottee in the next 15 days, the Authority noted.

It said that the promoter Uppal Chadha Hi Tech Developers Pvt Ltd has been ordered to appear again on September 14, 2023, in connection with the matter.

The matter

According to the Authority, allottee Shalini Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad, registered a complaint in UPRERA in 2019 and demanded to get possession of her unit. According to the complainant, she had paid more than Rs 14 lakh in the year 2005 for a plot in the Uppal Chadha Hi Tech Developers Pvt Ltd Sector-16 project, located in Ghaziabad, whose possession was proposed to be given in 2008. She added that agreement for sale was signed in the year 2013 but she did not get the possession, the Authority said in a statement.

Also Read: UP real estate regulator issued 8,800 recovery certificates worth about Rs 2,400 crore since 2018

During the online hearing, the Adjudicating Officer, UPRERA found that the order passed in 2019 by the bench has not been complied with by the promoter, whereas the project could have been completed in about four years or, as per the order, the allottee could have been provided with an alternative unit.

The Authority mentioned that the promoter had been given sufficient and reasonable opportunity of compliance but the promoter “wilfully disobeyed the order”.

Harish Tripathi, Adjudicating Officer at UPRERA, said, “The promoter will have to comply with the order passed by the Authority to protect the interests of the allottees. In case of ignoring the rules, the UPRERA will continue to discharge its responsibility of safeguarding the interests of home buyers by taking action as per the Act.”

While hearing the matter, the adjudicating officer bench asked the promoter to comply with the order passed in 2019, which was to provide the allottee with an alternative unit in any other completed project of the promoter, and submit the compliance report to the bench before the next date, the Authority noted.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh regulator deregisters 55 real estate projects since July 2020

If the promoter fails to comply with the order, the possession proceedings will be conducted by the bench itself by executing the transfer deed under the inherent provisions of the civil procedure code, the Authority said.

Moneycontrol reached out to the promoter to seek a comment on these developments but there was no immediate response.