App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPRERA fines developer Rs 1 crore for violating its order

Ansal API given 30 days to pay up the fine. No plans to de-register the developer at this stage

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1

An order that is likely to set a precedent for others, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Ansal API for violating its October order. The developer has been given 30 days to pay up the fine, sources said.

"We imposed the penalty on Ansal API on June 24. They have not complied with UP RERA order dated October 25, 2018. We had imposed conditions on the developer not to sell, mortgage or transfer any of their assets. We had also ordered that proceeds from homebuyers be set aside in an escrow account. They had been asked to maintain status quo.

"We have received complaints that they have violated the order and conducted transactions. We have, therefore, decided to impose a heavy penalty of Rs 1 crore on them. This will also set a precedent for other developers who decide not to comply with our orders in the future," said UPRERA member Balwinder Kumar.

Close

Kumar told Moneycontrol that there are no plans to de-register the developer at this stage.

Vandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani
Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News
UPRERA is investigating the realtor's high-rise project in Greater Noida and some other projects spread across Uttar Pradesh. The builder has been under scrutiny for alleged diversion of more than Rs 600 crore paid for by homebuyers and delaying completion of projects in the state.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Homebuyers #Housing #penalty #Real Estate #UPRERA

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.