UPRERA facilitates Rs 13.9 Lakh refund to Greater Noida commercial project allottee

for representational purpose

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has facilitated a refund of Rs 13.90 lakh to the allottee of a commercial project in Greater Noida. The allottee of the 'Gaur City Mall' project in Gautam Buddh Nagar received a refund from the promoter. The allottee had booked a commercial unit in the project in June 2020.

The Authority noted that as per the 'agreement for sale', Dinesh Mohan Sharma had in June 2020 booked a commercial unit in 'Gaur City Mall’, a project of Gaur Hi-Tech Infrastructure Private Limited. The allottee had paid the full amount for the unit costing around Rs 17.41 lakh. On possession, the allottee had demanded that the promoter provide the promised centralised air-conditioning. When it was not done by 2021, Sharma filed a complaint with the UPRERA.

According to the Authority, the promoter told UPRERA that almost all other allottees had taken the responsibility of installing individual air-conditioning systems (ACs) by themselves and due to this, centralised AC had not been provided and the cost of the same has not been charged from any allottee. In the hearing of the bench, the dispute was transferred to the Conciliation Forum with the consent of both parties.

Also Read: UPRERA permits promoter to complete stuck project in Greater Noida West

“In the Conciliation Forum, the allottee demanded a refund of the invested amount instead of taking possession of the unit. As per the demand of the allottee, proceedings of the hearing, and evidence presented by both parties, the Conciliation Forum advised the promoter to refund the amount. The promoter refunded the amount of Rs 13.90 lakh after deducting the liability of tax and other charges from the amount deposited as per the agreement for sale,” the UPRERA said in a statement on August 28.

There was no immediate response from the promoter on these developments. The copy will be updated after receiving the response.

Also Read: UP real estate regulator issued 8,800 recovery certificates worth about Rs 2,400 crore since 2018