UP RERA imposes penalties worth Rs 1.24 crore on real estate developers for non-compliance of its orders

UP RERA also asked erring developers to give details of properties that can be auctioned

UP RERA has imposed penalties worth Rs 1.24 crore on real estate developers for non-compliance of the orders of the Authority. It has also revoked the registration of Ansal API’s project located in Sushant Golf City.

“The Authority has decided to impose penalties under Sec-63 of RERA upon the promoters for non-compliance of the orders of the authority,” the Authority said in a statement.

These developers have also been directed to ensure compliance of the Authority orders and deposit the amount of penalty within a month, failing which the amount of penalty shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue.

These penalties have been imposed under Section 63 of RERA. The builders in the list include Supertech (Rs 32,10,160), Mahagun India (Rs 6,91,530), Ansal Properties and Infrastructure (Rs 8,86,095), Logix Infrastructure (Rs 19,57,360), Nivas Promoters (Rs 6,45,390), Sare Saamag Realty (Rs 11,58,720), Newtech Promoters and Developers (Rs 5,87,275), T.G.B. Realty (Rs 13,35,405), I.V.R. Prime Developers (Rs 9,92,580), La Residentia Developers (Rs 5,38,020) and Logix City Developers Rs 4,11,810), the statement said.

The decisions were taken at the 59th meeting of UP RERA held on March 19 under the chairmanship of Rajive Kumar, and was attended by Balvinder Kumar, member, Bhanu Pratap Singh member, Kalpana Mishra, member, Rajesh Kumar Tyagi, secretary and Anand Shukla, legal advisor among others.

Uttar Pradesh RERA has also revoked the registration of Ansal API’s project located in Sushant Golf City. The authority had issued a show-cause notice to the promoter u/s 7 of RERA for revocation of registration of its project in May 2019 on the grounds of violation of the terms and conditions of the registration, the provisions of the RERA Act and UP RERA Rules and terms and conditions of the agreement with the homebuyers, UPRERA said.

The authority, after considering the reply of the promoter had kept the final decision on the show-cause notice on hold for a period of four months subject to the compliance of all the nine conditions specified in the above mentioned order. The promoter did not comply with the order and hence the authority vide its notice dated September 5, 2020, directed the promoter to submit the compliance report of its order.

The authority after considering the reply of the promoter Ansal API dated October 14, 2020 and its oral submissions, decided to “revoke the registration of this project with immediate effect,” it said.

The authority has also barred the promoter from accessing the registration page of the project on the website of the Authority has frozen the escrow account of the project in HDFC Bank, Hazratganj and has constituted a project monitoring and advisory committee under Bhanu Pratap Singh, member, UP-RERA for facilitating the remaining work of the project as per section 8 of RERA.

“The Authority has taken this step for effective protection of the interests of the homebuyers and ensure compliance of the provisions of RERA Act. This is the third project of Ansal API whose registration has been revoked by the Authority,” UPRERA said.

UP-RERA has also decided to give choice of physical hearing to the parties from May 1, 2021 subject to compliance of COVID-19 protocols.

“The Authority has been hearing the complaints through virtual mode under the e-courts system keeping in view the need of containment of COVID-19 pandemic in line with the directions of the Government of India and the State Government with respect to the protection of health of the general public. The Authority has henceforth decided to provide the opportunity of physical hearing to the concerned parties on their request w.e.f. 1st May, 2021 subject to strict compliance of COVID-19 protocol as applicable,” it said in a statement.

The parties shall not be permitted to change the option of physical hearing after having opted for the same, it added.