UP RERA hopes to dispose of 500 cases by end of October

Nearly 40 days after it was set up, the UP RERA bench hopes to dispose of 500 cases pertaining to homebuyers' complaints against realty developers before the end of this month, UP RERA officials say. The bench has so far heard 1100 cases relating to homebuyers' complaints related to non-delivery of projects.

“While the Greater Noida bench has heard 600 cases, the Lucknow bench has so far heard about 500. We hope to dispose of about almost half, 500 cases by the end of this month,” Balwinder Kumar, member of the UP RERA bench told Moneycontrol.

UP RERA bench has two benches — one each in Greater Noida and Lucknow. Hearings are being held on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays have been reserved for interactions with Noida, Greater Noida and other agencies for negotiations. The Greater Noida bench started work on September 4.

Uttar Pradesh has 2,449 projects registered in the state, out of which 1,240 ongoing projects are in NCR and 1,209 outside of NCR.

This week, the UP RERA bench heard two important cases – the first was to do with Earth Infrastructure under which 137 complaints have been dealt with and the second was to do with 100 cases on Shubhkamna Group project located in Sector 137, Noida.

In case of Earth Infrastructure and Earth Iconic Infrastructure, UP RERA has asked about 137 homebuyers to file their claims with the resolution professional appointed by NCLT. All three promoters of the company are currently in jail.

With regard to the third company Earth Gracia Buildcon Pvt Ltd, the project has barely take off because of which UP RERA has asked the Greater Noida Authority to explore options to sell the land and refund buyers along with interest.

Majority of the 1800 buyers in the Earth Infra case have sought refund along with interest, sources said.

In case of the Shubhkamna Tech Homes project, UP RERA has taken note of the proposal submitted by the buyers’ association in which they have sought permission to complete the project themselves. UP RERA has asked them to take the consent of 60 per cent homebuyers within 10 days for the proposal to be considered.

Complaints relating to issues over flats from the cities of Ghaziabad and Meerut are yet to be heard by the bench. It is not entertaining cases that are ongoing in the Supreme Court.

