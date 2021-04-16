MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

UP RERA defers physical hearing option on account of COVID-19 pandemic

The virtual hearing of the cases will be continued in its present form, the authority has said.

Moneycontrol News
UP RERA also asked erring developers to give details of properties that can be auctioned

UP RERA also asked erring developers to give details of properties that can be auctioned

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has decided to defer the option of physical hearing of complaints proposed to be introduced with effect from May 1, 2021, on account of the increased intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, the authority said in a statement.

The virtual hearing of the cases will be continued in its present form, it said.

In its 59th meeting on March 19, 2021, held under the chairmanship of Rajive Kumar, the authority had decided to provide the option of physical hearing to the concerned parties on their request from May 1 onwards subject to compliance of COVID-19 protocol as applicable.

The authority has been hearing the complaints through virtual mode under the e-courts system keeping in view the need for containment of COVID-19 pandemic in line with the directions of the government and the state government, it said.

Further decision about offering the option of the physical hearing to the parties will be taken in future depending on the situation of the pandemic and the directions of the Central and the state governments, it said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #hearing #Homebuyers #Real Estate #UP RERA
first published: Apr 16, 2021 08:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.