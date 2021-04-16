UP RERA defers physical hearing option on account of COVID-19 pandemic

UP RERA also asked erring developers to give details of properties that can be auctioned

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has decided to defer the option of physical hearing of complaints proposed to be introduced with effect from May 1, 2021, on account of the increased intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, the authority said in a statement.

The virtual hearing of the cases will be continued in its present form, it said.

In its 59th meeting on March 19, 2021, held under the chairmanship of Rajive Kumar, the authority had decided to provide the option of physical hearing to the concerned parties on their request from May 1 onwards subject to compliance of COVID-19 protocol as applicable.

The authority has been hearing the complaints through virtual mode under the e-courts system keeping in view the need for containment of COVID-19 pandemic in line with the directions of the government and the state government, it said.

Further decision about offering the option of the physical hearing to the parties will be taken in future depending on the situation of the pandemic and the directions of the Central and the state governments, it said.