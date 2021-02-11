UP RERA cracks whip on Ansal API, deregisters two Lucknow projects

UP RERA has deregistered two projects of Ansal API located in Lucknow following the promoter’s failure to provide a satisfactory response to the deregistration notices issued by the Authority. The regulator also found severe financial irregularities, diversion and siphoning of funds amounting to Rs 606 crore for the two projects.

Several allottees had also filed complaints against the promoter with the RERA authority for non-possession of the units, non-refund of the amount deposited by them and violation of the terms and conditions of the sales contract/allotment letter.

The RERA authority has deregistered two projects - Ansal API, Pocket-2, Sector-P, Sushant Golf City, Lucknow and Ansal API, Pocket-2, Sector-J, Sushant Golf City, Lucknow under Section 7 of the RERA Act with the U.P. RERA registration number UPRERAPRJ7122 and UPRERAPRJ9594 respectively, UP RERA said in a statement.

The Authority also instructed the promoter to complete any remaining development work of the project, Ansal API, Pocket-3, Sector-A, Sushant Golf City, Lucknow with the U.P. RERA registration number UPRERAPRJ10009 and upload the completion certificate by March 20, 2021, on UP RERA’s website.

In the case of the project Ansal API, Pocket-3, Sector-A, Sushant Golf City, the promoter has been ordered to deposit a sum of Rs 9.4 crore in a separate account of the project in respect of the funds received from the allottees within three months to complete the other projects registered with the Authority.

A penalty of Rs 161.65 lakh, which is 5 percent of the total cost of the project in violation of Section 4, 11, and 14 of the RERA Act, read with Section 38 and 61, has also been imposed on the builder.

The decision was taken at the Authority’s 56th meeting held under the chairmanship of Rajive Kumar.

“Deregistration order was served based upon the information collected, site inspections made, complaints registered in RERA and non-compliance of the provision of RERA Act. While the Authority had already given strict warnings, this decision was taken after we gave them ample time to respond after repeated notices were issued to them. This step should be seen as a warning to others,” Kumar said.

Forensic auditor Currie & Brown audited the three projects and found that the developer had not complied with the RERA regulations pertaining to managing escrow accounts and the half-yearly project account audits. Instead of developing and delivering the project in a phased manner, the developer announced expansion plans resulting in mismanagement of resources and funds, the statement said.

Currently, a large parcel of land in phase-1 and phase-2 is mortgaged to various banks through the process of equitable mortgage. Repayment of the loan availed has posed a challenge in project completion. In few loan agreements, the developer has not only mortgaged the project land but hypothecated the project receivables. This has led to mismanagement of the escrow accounts as per RERA guidelines, UP RERA said.

The auditor also found out that there was surplus money in the project, which should have been utilized towards project completion.

The complainants during the hearing have made serious allegations of mismanagement by the promoter. They have alleged that the promoter has not adhered to timelines and that the promoter has given an unreasonable completion date under RERA, which in some cases is still 4 to 5 years away.

There is no work going on in the project and hence they cannot trust the promoter to complete the project despite the revised timelines given by the promoter under RERA.

The management does not respond to their queries regarding the status of the project or give a convincing action plan to complete the project or to pay them delay penalties or refund the money deposited by them. In certain cases, the promoter does not have the project land, it said.

The promoter has not started the construction in the project despite having taken a sizable amount against the cost price of the unit from homebuyers years ago. The promoter had stated it in the agreement for sale that he had the acquired land and necessary approvals from the competent authority. The promoter has diverted the money received from them to other activities, buyers have said.

On February 6, UP RERA had levied a cumulative penalty of over Rs 1.93 crore on 14 real estate developers for non-compliance of its orders under Section 63 of the RERA Act.