UP real-estate regulator: Issued 8,575 recovery certificates worth about Rs 3,015 cr since May 2017

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has so far issued more than 8,575 recovery certificates (RCs), amounting to around Rs 3,015 crore. Out of this, RCs worth about Rs 968 crore have been resolved through recovery and settlement, the authority noted.

The UPRERA was set up on May 1, 2017. A recovery certificate is a request letter from the RERA, addressed to the concerned district collector, requesting to recover the specified amount from the defaulting builder as arrears of land revenue under the Revenue Code and to pay the amount to the entitled complainants and allottees.

“The authority has so far issued more than 8,575 RCs involving an amount of Rs 3,015 crore. After recovery by the respective collectors, Rs 630.70 crore has been deposited in the accounts of 3,421 allottees and complainants,” the UPRERA said in a statement on August 30.

“Separately, RCs worth Rs 338.17 crore have also been disposed of (through settlement) in 1,185 cases between promoters and allottees,” it said.

These statistics were released at a meeting of UPRERA, held in Lucknow recently, under the chairmanship of chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy.

According to UPRERA, in the financial year 2022-23, nearly 2,500 RCs worth over Rs 800 crore were issued by the authority while Rs 394.26 crore has been collected by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration against RCs issued across the state in that fiscal year.

Registration of projects

The authority also said that, so far, more than 3,470 real-estate projects have been registered with UPRERA. Around 125 new projects have been registered till August in 2023, while 225 were registered in 2022.

Out of the 3,470, as many as 2,056 are ongoing projects and 1,414 are new projects. Of the 2,056 ongoing projects, 1,069 projects (52 percent) are in eight districts of the National Capital Region (NCR) -- mainly Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Hapur. Of the 987 (48 percent) ongoing projects in 67 non-NCR districts, 399 (19.4 percent) are in Lucknow.

New projects are ones registered after May 1, 2017. Out of 1,414 new projects, 530 (37 percent) are in NCR and 884 (63 percent) are in non-NCR districts. Many new projects are coming up in Jhansi, Bareilly, Moradabad, Agra, Mathura and Vrindavan, the authority said.

Order execution

Uttar Pradesh has set up an user-friendly online facility for the implementation of its orders in RERA. So far, about 10,960 orders have been successfully executed as against about 15,045 in UPRERA.

Mutual settlements

The authority has ensured the settlement of about 8,100 cases of refund and possession of units through conciliation during the execution proceedings by the Conciliation Forum set up at Lucknow and Greater Noida.

Consumer complaints

So far, about 50,900 complaints have been registered with UPRERA and the authority has disposed of about 43,930 complaints (86 percent) of the affected allottees. The grievances lodged at UPRERA are about 39 percent of the total complaints across the country. The overall complaint disposal rate in the country is about 40 percent, the authority said.