UP real estate regulator appoints consultant to assess disputed projects in Noida, Greater Noida

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has appointed a consultant to conduct in-depth analysis of stalled projects, especially disputed ones in Noida and Greater Noida, and suggest solutions to resolve them, chairman Rajive Kumar said.

The move will benefit homebuyers, Kumar said in an interview with Moneycontrol. The consultant will submit a report next month and UPRERA, in consultation with the state government, will decide on a course of action.

He said UPRERA has taken many steps to complete stalled projects and provide relief to homebuyers. Most of the measures were taken in collaboration with stakeholders including homebuyers and promoters.

There are a large number of disputed or distressed real estate projects in Noida and Greater Noida. Thousands of homebuyers have invested in such projects, many of which are incomplete, and they have been waiting for their flats as they pay home loan instalments and rent.