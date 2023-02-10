 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

UP Investor Summit | Gautam Budh Nagar inks investment proposals worth over Rs 2.76 lakh crore

Ashish Mishra
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

Lulu Group is likely to invest Rs 2,500 crore in Noida to set up a mall and a hotel, Ikea has pledged an investment of Rs 4,300 crore and Adani has sought 700 acres for an industrial and warehousing complex near the Jewar Airport

Greater Noida West (Representative image/Wikimedia Commons)

With the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit kicking off on February 10, Gautam Budh Nagar is eying big investments in the coming years in the district as several domestic and international companies have evinced interest in investing in the region.

Ahead of the summit, the district has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 2.76 lakh crore in different sectors, officials said.

According to officials, the big firms that have shown investment interest in the region include M3M Group, Ikea, Lulu group, Godrej and Adani group.

550 MoUs