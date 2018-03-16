App
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP govt to lodge FIRs against builders for offering possession without proper registration

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to file FIRs against all builders who have given possession of flats to owners without requisite registration

“We are getting many complaints regarding this. Due to the non-registration of units by the builder on behalf of the common man, there is a problem, the Government is also facing losses in revenue. In view of all this, we have decided to take strict measures for the good of the general public,” said Stamp & Registration Department Minister Nand Gopal Gupta.

Government has been apprised of the fact that in the Gautam Buddha Nagar locality alone, 16,197 flats have been allocated to buyers without proper registration. The Government has had to forego revenue of nearly Rs 475 crore due to this.

Builders have been issued notices but have failed to initiate the process of registration.

The Government has been receiving complaints from buyers regarding the builders’ resistance register the flats.

It should be noted that a revenue target of Rs 2522 crore has been earmarked for the Gautam Buddha Nagar locality for the financial year 2017-2018, of which revenue of Rs 1394.23 crore has been recovered so far.

Earlier too, stamp duty department officials in Greater Noida had been directed to file cases against builders.

It should be noted that based on the complaints that builders had failed to register flats, the DM, Gautam Buddha Nagar had initiated an inquiry and recommended that FIRs should be filed against the builders.

tags #FIR #Homebuyers #Real Estate #registration #revenue #Uttar Pradesh

