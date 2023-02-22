 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UP govt presents Rs 6.90-lakh crore budget for 2023-24; Rs 85 crore set aside for data centres

Ashish Mishra
Feb 22, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

The state government has made an allocation of Rs 3,000 crore for the Chief Minister's Urban Expansion New City Promotion Scheme.

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presents budget 2023-24

The Uttar Pradesh government on February 22 presented a Rs 6.90 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2023-24, setting aside Rs 85.89 crore for the development of state data centres.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this year’s budget was for “Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh”.

“It will prove to be a milestone for making the state's economy USD 1 trillion. In the past six years, the government ensured 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas'. Our first budget in 2017 was dedicated to farmers, the budget in 2018 focused on infrastructure and industrial development, the 2019 budget was for women empowerment, and 2020 for youth power, employment and infrastructure development. Budget 2021 focused on self-reliance and empowerment while the 2022 budget was focused on theme 'from antyoday' to 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliance),” the CM said in a post-budget press conference.

The CM further said that the number of active airports in the state will go up to 21 in the next one-and-a-half years and Ayodhya will be developed as a model solar city.