you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

UP govt nod to land transfer for Jewar airport

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Uttar Pradesh government on September 10 decided to transfer a chunk of gramsabha and state-owned land to the Civil Aviation Department free of cost for construction of Jewar greenfield airport in the National Capital Region.

"The government has decided to transfer 59.79 hectare gramsabha land and 21.36 hectare government land for the Jewar airport project to the Civil Aviation Department free of cost," UP government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh told reporters here.

Close

The first phase of the airport will spread over 1,334 hectare and is expected to be completed by 2023, according to officials.

The airport, the second in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, will be spread over 5,000 hectare and cost an estimated Rs 15,754 crore, they said.

When fully operational, it is touted to have six to eight runways, the maximum for any airport in the country, they added.

The work on the ground for the airport is expected to start by early 2020.

First Published on Sep 10, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #India #Real Estate

