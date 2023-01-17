 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UP developers seek lenient terms their counterparts in Haryana enjoy

Ashish Mishra
Jan 17, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

Greater Noida West (Representative image/Wikimedia Commons)

Real estate developers have approached the Uttar Pradesh government seeking relief on the issue of payment of pending land dues, asking the state government to adopt a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) on the lines of the one in Haryana to help them to clear their liabilities and keep projects viable.

The Uttar Pradesh chapter of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has written to UP Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra requesting him to consider developers’ inability in clearing the dues in the current scenario and suggested that the state accept the OTS proposal by adopting either the State Bank of India’s MCLR or marginal  cost of funds-based lending rate (simple interest) from the date of allotment, or adopt Haryana’s “Samadhan se Vikas” policy, and then reschedule the outstanding amount thus worked out.

The developers’ body also noted that the recently launched policy to reschedule payments will in its current form not help builders and homebuyers as their representations for waiver or reduction of interest and penal interest on land premium have not been considered.

The Supreme Court had on November 7, 2022, quashed its 2020 order and directed builders to pay land dues as per the terms and conditions agreed upon between them and the respective authorities.

The apex court in its previous order of June 2020 had directed the authorities to cap the rate of interest at 8 percent for the delay in payment of land dues. According to the terms of the agreements between builders and the authorities, the rate of interest for delayed payment was pegged at 15-23 percent.

NAREDCO in its letter to the chief secretary noted that as a result of the recent apex court order, the land dues of developers to the authorities have tripled due to adding penal interest and compounding every six months.

Prinicipal Correspondent|moneycontrol