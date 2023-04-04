UP developers’ body demands OTS scheme akin to Haryana’s ‘Samadhan Se Vikas’, or Centre’s ‘Vivad Se Viswas’

Real estate developers operating in Noida and Greater Noida have approached the Uttar Pradesh government seeking relief on the issue of payment of pending land dues. They have requested the government to adopt a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) on the lines of the one in Haryana or the ‘Vivad Se Viswas’ scheme announced by the Union finance minister in Budget 2023, to help builders clear their liabilities and keep projects viable.

The Uttar Pradesh chapter of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has written to UP’s Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh requesting him to direct the department to adopt a developer-friendly policy of settlement of land dues of developers.

The three development authorities of Gautam Budh Nagar – Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) – are governed by the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department of the UP government.

It is estimated that builders owe a total of Rs 40,000 crore to Noida, Greater Noida and YEIDA, including premium, interest and penal interest against allotted plots on which real estate projects are in different stages of execution.

