UP CM Yogi Adityanath makes mega investment push during Mumbai visit; woos industrialists and Bollywood

Making a mega investment push during his visit to the financial capital Mumbai on December 2, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that businesses should explore opportunities in the state which is a state of "unlimited possibilities".

"People are interested in investing more because law and order situation is better now and the administration is more transparent now,” he told reporters in Mumbai.

The UP chief minister met several industrialists during his two-day visit to Mumbai. He interacted with top corporate leaders, including Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, real estate developer Niranjan Hiranandani who also heads an industry lobby, S N Subrahmanyan of engineering major L&T and Baba Kalyani of Bharat Forge.

"We will give you safety, security, respect and conducive atmosphere for setting up your businesses," an official release issued here said quoting Adityanath.

He also said that Uttar Pradesh is soon going to compete with the best of the world in the field of basic infrastructure.

The chief minister said that there are a total of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh and many still require medical colleges and there is an opportunity for investors to make these colleges on PPP (public-private partnership) model.

The state is focusing on improving the basic infrastructure services through projects like expressways and airports, he said.

Work on a defence manufacturing corridor which will be spread across six identified zones is also on, he said.

He also said that the state wants to build a world class film city in Uttar Pradesh and held discussions with several producers, directors and experts related to the film industry.

Among Bollywood personalities, the UP CM met actor Akshay Kumar, as well as filmmakers Boney Kapoor, Anand Pandit, Manmohan Shetty and Subhash Ghai. The CM also allayed concerns raised by Maharashtra leaders about a new film city coming up in the NCR region near Jewar airport.

On Noida film city, the chief minister said that the site is located just about 6 km from Jewar airport and that the state intends building a new film city. He also clarified that Uttar Pradesh is not desirous of taking away the film business out of the financial capital.

"We’ve not come here to take away anything. We are creating something new. Why are you getting concerned? We are giving a new world class infrastructure to all. Hence, everybody will have to grow up, widen his thinking and better facilities will have to be given. One who is able to do that will get the people, he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath presided over an event at Asia's largest stock bourse BSE, where Lucknow Municipal Corporation's recently issued bonds got listed. He also rang the bell at BSE at the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

Lucknow has become the ninth city in the country to have raised municipal bonds and the first city to issue such a bond after the launch of AMRUT Scheme.

The civic body raised Rs 200 crore from investors by selling ten-year paper at the coupon of 8.5 per cent and will be followed by Ghaziabad with a similar offering to investors, Adityanath said.

The next city to raise municipal bonds will be Ghaziabad, followed by a joint bond by Varanasi, Agra and Kanpur, he said.

“It is a matter of pride for UP that the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has raised Rs 200 crore through its bond issue which got listed on BSE today. It is the trust of the investors which UP has earned during last three and a half years of governance. It will augment our effort to improve infrastructure in urban areas and it shows the improvement in the Industrial climate of the state and the trust the investors have reposed in the state machinery,” he said.

Since he came to power, over Rs 3 lakh crore has been invested in the state, Adityanath said.

Niranjan Hiranandani, president Assocham and Naredco, said after his meeting with the UP CM that “the agenda of the meeting was to chalk out roadmap for setting up digital infrastructure in the state Uttar Pradesh in tandem with Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani Group Data Centre Business Unit. The discussion also emphasized on a collaborative working of Indian Trade body Assocham and Naredco focussing on skill development and townships.”

On the occasion of the listing of the bonds, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of Bombay Stock said that he would like to congratulate Lucknow Municipal Corporation for successfully raising Rs. 200 crore by issuing Municipal Bond on BSE Bond platform. The order book was filled more than double in a matter of few minutes establishes Lucknow Municipal Corporation as a credible entity in the Indian bond market.

Ajay Dwivedi of Lucknow Municipal Corporation said that the funds raised through the bond will be invested in various infrastructure schemes in the state capital, including the water supply project and housing project being implemented.

The merchant bankers to the bond issue were A.K. Capital Services Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd.