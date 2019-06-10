Unsold stock of luxury homes down by 12% in a year: Report

Stagnant prices and best-buy deals have brought back some of the demand for luxury homes, leading to a decline of 12 percent in the segment's overall unsold stock in a year, as per a report by Anarock.

The current unsold stock of luxury homes (priced between Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2.5 crore) has reduced to approx. 42,650 units against approximately 48,300 units as on the first quarter of 2018.

Among the top seven cities, MMR predictably accounted for the maximum share of unsold luxury housing stock at about 23,930 units in the first quarter of 2019 while Kolkata had the least stock with around 770 units.

Bengaluru led from the front, recording a whopping 49 percent decline in unsold luxury stock within a year – from 6,370 units in the first quarter of 2018 to 3,260 units in the first quarter of 2019, it said.

Kolkata offloaded 37 percent of unsold luxury homes in the same period. On the other hand, Chennai and Hyderabad saw unsold luxury homes pile up further by 50 percent and 10 percent respectively.

The two most expensive markets of NCR and MMR each saw a 7 percent yearly decline, with NCR currently holding 'just' 9,590 unsold luxury units as on the first quarter of 2019 and MMR still saddled with 23,930 unsold luxury units, Anarock said.

Typically, the investment portfolios of HNIs and UHNIs have about 30-35 percent of the total investments in real estate. Developers are also offering attractive deals and further discounts to clear their unsold luxury stock.

NCR saw its maximum housing sales in the mid-segment category, with overall unsold stock in this category reducing by 20 percent.

In the mid-segment housing (priced between Rs 40-80 lakh), the unsold housing stock saw the maximum decline of 14 per cent during this one-year period (Q1 2018 to Q1 2019) at 2.25 lakh units in the seven major cities. Affordable housing segment has 2.42 lakh unsold units.

"The overall unsold stock in the affordable housing category (priced less than Rs 40 lakh) saw a 3 per cent increase since Q1 2018. This jump in unsold stock is primarily because this segment saw the maximum new launches in 2018. It accounted for 40 per cent share of the total of 1,95,300 units launched in the year," Anarock said.