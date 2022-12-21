Unsold ready-to-move-in inventory is a challenge for the real estate sector

Per an industry estimate by PropTiger.com, a real estate sales portal, the total unsold housing inventory across the top eight cities is 7.85 lakh units, 20 percent of which are ready-to-move-in (RTMI) units. The pan-India figure for such unsold inventory would be even more. This is ironic in a housing market like India where the demand is predominantly for ready-to-move-in houses.

This raises a few questions:

Are ready-to-move-in houses unsold because the developer doesn’t have a good reputation?

Is much of the inventory inhabitable?

Is this anomaly due to stress in the financial market?

Are cheaper secondary market transactions a threat to the primary market?

What is evident is that ready-to-move-in houses do not mean ready-to-move-in buyers and units flying off the shelves. What is ready-to-move-in inventory? Industry statistics about the `status’ of the inventory are flawed. What is referred to as ready-to-move-in may not necessarily be so. Some units may be in far off locations. Industry representatives are nevertheless putting up a brave front and insist that ready-to-move-in stock is doing well. Abhishek Kapoor, CEO of Puravankara, a developer, says RTMI flats may be unsold because the inventory is old, or they are from grade B and C developers. According to him, data related to specific projects needs to be looked at to identify properties that are not selling. He says that ready-to-move-in homes are the fastest-selling product. “There is a demand and supply mismatch due to consolidation in the sector. Not enough new supply is coming into the market, which is why you see the quality RTMI inventory is almost exhausted. New launches have not kept pace with demand, leading to price appreciation (which is due to inflationary pressures as well),” says Kapoor. Aditya Kushwaha, CEO and Director, Axis Ecorp, agrees that property rates have not appreciated much in the last couple of years. But home loan rates have shot up in the last six months and that has reduced the purchasing power of consumers. “Majority of home buyers prefer ready-to-move-in properties or projects nearing completion. Buyers prefer RTMI apartments because they don’t have to pay rent even as they pay their EMIs (for under-construction projects). The RTMI properties that do not find takers are typically of bad quality,” says Kushwaha. Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder and CEO, PropertyPistol.com, says that the unsold inventory does not necessarily indicate that the segment is not doing well. While ready-to-move-in homes are preferred by some, others prefer under-construction units. RTMI is popular among buyers who need to move in quickly. “The market imbalance is due to demand and supply mismatch. This was more pronounced during the pandemic when developers were selling old inventory. Demand has gone up now due to hybrid working and the need for extra space,” says Agarwal. Though the demand and supply gap is different in different markets, given the overall situation, it may take another two to three years to clear the existing inventory.

Ravi Sinha is CEO, Track2Realty.

