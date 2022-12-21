 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unsold ready-to-move-in inventory is a challenge for the real estate sector

Ravi Sinha
Dec 21, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Though the demand and supply gap is different in different markets, given the overall situation, it may take another two to three years to clear the existing inventory.

Per an industry estimate by PropTiger.com, a real estate sales portal, the total unsold housing inventory across the top eight cities is 7.85 lakh units, 20 percent of which are ready-to-move-in (RTMI) units. The pan-India figure for such unsold inventory would be even more. This is ironic in a housing market like India where the demand is predominantly for ready-to-move-in houses.

This raises a few  questions:

Are ready-to-move-in houses unsold because the developer doesn’t have a good reputation?

Is much of the inventory inhabitable?

Is this anomaly due to stress in the financial market?

Are cheaper secondary market transactions a threat to the primary market?