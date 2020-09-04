Unlock 4: Noida's Aqua Line gears up to resume operations from September 7

For all Delhi-NCR passengers bound for Noida or travelling from the city to Delhi, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (NMRC) is all set to resume its Aqua Line services as part of Unlock-4 from September 7.

Initially, the NMRC will run trains with reduced operational timings from 7-11 am in the morning and 5-9 pm in the evening with a frequency of 15 minutes on all days (Monday to Saturday). On Sundays, the services will start from 8-11 am and from 5-9 pm in the evenings, a NMRC spokesperson said.

The temperature inside the train will be maintained in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius.

As of now, trains will stop at all the stations. However, based on the future notification, stations falling in containment zones will remain closed for commuters. Such changes will be informed to the commuters through public notice, announcement and updating the NMRC website and applications, the spokesperson said.

As passengers hop on to the train on Monday, they will be mandatorily required to wear masks and follow the rules of social distancing.

Every passenger will be screened using thermal sensors. Only those with the Aarogya Setu app and with Green status will be allowed. To ensure adequate social distance, markers are in place for passengers at frisking zones, TOM counters and platforms.

Commuters should avoid touching the AFC Gates while scanning the QR tickets or Smart Card. All lifts will be closed. However, lifts will be made available on request from senior citizens and physically-challenged passengers.

Crowds inside the train as well as at stations/platforms will be monitored through CCTVs and from the control rooms. In case of overcrowding, entry at stations will be restricted.

Only one entry/exit gate will remain open at the following stations: Sector – 101, Sector- 81, NSEZ, Sector-83, Sector -137, Sector-142, Sector-143, Sector – 144, Sector - 145, Sector - 146, Sector -147, Sector -148, Alpha -1, Delta – 1 and GNIDA Office.

At only six stations, both entrance gates will be kept open for commuters: Sector – 51, Sector –50, Sector –76, KP-II, Pari Chowk and Depot Station.

Cleaning and sanitisation of NMRC trains and stations

Intensive cleaning and sanitization of station areas and the trains as a whole will be carried out daily during night hours.

Contact areas such as call buttons for lifts, AFC gates, handle belts of escalators and staircases, POS machines at stations will be sanitised at regular intervals.

The decision to resume services on the Aqua Line comes after the Home Ministry last week issued guidelines for Unlock 4.

“Aqua Line services will resume as per norms issued by the central government,” Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operated the rail network, had said.

The services of the Noida-Greater Noida metro were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Aqua Line currently runs through 21 stations (15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida) and covers 29.7 km. of connectivity between these areas. The line between Sector 51 in Noida to Depot Metro stations Greater Noida has been operational since January 2019. It has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers.