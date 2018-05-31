App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Unitech's board meet to approve results cancelled on lack of quorum

Unitech said that the meeting of the audit committee which was scheduled today to review the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018, has been "adjourned due to non-availability of adequate number of 1ndependent directors (want of quorum)".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Crisis-hit realty firm Unitech Ltd cancelled its board meet to consider financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 due to non-availability of adequate number of independent directors. The company has called the board meeting on June 11, according to a BSE filing.

Unitech said that the meeting of the audit committee which was scheduled today to review the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018, has been "adjourned due to non-availability of adequate number of 1ndependent directors (want of quorum)".

The meeting of the board was adjourned by the chairman to June 11, 2018 after ascertaining the availability of adequate number of directors on that date, it added.

"Accordingly the items with respect to the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 and other business will now be considered on Monday, June 11, 2018," Unitech said.

Gurgaon-based realty firm is facing huge protest and litigations from home buyers due to significant delays in completion of housing projects.
First Published on May 31, 2018 12:53 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Real Estate #Unitech

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.