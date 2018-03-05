Unitech case: SC directs Unitech to disclose details of unencumbered assets by March 12

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered embattled real estate company Unitech Ltd to file a detailed affidavit with respect to its and sister concerns’ encumbered properties in India and abroad by March 12 in an attempt to explore possibilities of auctioning the firm’s assets to refund money to homebuyers.

The court also made clear the consequences of making any false declaration, lawyers present at the almost 40-minute hearing said. “Proceedings will begin if company fails to submit details or makes false declaration,” the developer was told.

A co-developer, Pioneer, through its counsel submitted that there was a development agreement between it and Unitech for a Gurgaon project under which its liability was limited to only 40 percent whereas Unitech’s liability was 60 percent. The co-developer has contested National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s (NCDRC) orders under which it was asked to discharge 100 percent liability, sources said.

While staying the executive orders by NCDRC, SC has directed the co-developer to deposit Rs 30 crore with the registry in two tranches – one by March 31 and the balance within a fortnight, said Pawanshree Agarwal, amicus curiae in the Unitech case, said. The amount deposited will be used for completing Nirvana Country project in Gurgaon.

As for the January 12 application filed by homebuyers of Unitech Amber, Burgundy projects to auction Unitech’s Golf and Country Club (UGCC) land parcel located in Noida’s sectors 96, 97 and 98 for which Unitech’s reply had been sought, the court was informed that the reply was ready and will be filed in the course of time, said M L Lahoty, senior advocate.

Homebuyers had submitted a report through their lawyer which said that in case the Noida project land is auctioned, there will be a surplus of Rs 1000 crore which will be available for refund and for completion of projects.

Appearing on behalf of homebuyers, senior advocate M L Lahoty, had argued that 347 acres were allotted by Noida Authority to Unitech for the project in 2006 in sectors 96, 97 and 98 and that only 69 acres were required for homebuyers of three projects – Amber, Burgundy and Willow. The remaining land can be given to a builder.

“We have submitted a report by CBRE that states that about Rs 3000 crore are due to Noida Authority, Rs 200 crore are due to LIC and buyers of these three projects have to be satisfied with either construction of projects or refund. After all this, there will still be surplus of Rs 1000 crore. This amount can be utilised to complete these projects that are at a high stage of construction and some money can be utilized for the Vistas project as well. The court has directed Unitech to file a response within a week,” Lahoty had said.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Unitech, said on Monday that even though the company was not opposed to the auction, the land is under dispute with Noida Authority whose side should also be heard.

To the question of granting custody parole to the developer, the court did not pass any order, Agarwal said.

The Supreme Court last month had directed Chennai-based land aggregator Omshakthy Agencies (Madras) Pvt Ltd, that had entered into an agreement with embattled real estate company Unitech Ltd for sale of land parcels, to deposit Rs 90 crore by March 31, 2018. The next date of hearing has been fixed for March 5, 2018.

Unitech Ltd had on January 29 informed the apex court that it had finalised a land deal worth Rs 400 crore with a buyer that will help it finish incomplete projects and refund homebuyers.

The real estate company was required to deposit Rs 750 crore by December to secure bail for Chandra, who is in jail in a case of alleged forgery lodged by buyers of a Unitech housing project in Gurugram. It has deposited Rs 18 crore till date.

Chandra is seeking interim bail from the apex court after the Delhi High Court on August 11 had rejected the plea in a criminal case lodged in 2015 by 158 home buyers of Unitech projects' -- 'Wild Flower Country' and 'Anthea Project' -- in Gurgaon.

Earlier, the court stayed the December 8 order of the National Company Law Tribunal allowing the Centre to take over the management of embattled realty firm Unitech Ltd. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on December 8, had suspended all the eight directors of the realty firm over allegations of mismanagement and siphoning of funds and had authorised the Centre to appoint its 10 nominees on the board. In its petition filed under section 241 of the Companies Act, 2013, the government had requested the tribunal to remove the eight directors and said that the company has over Rs 6,000 crore debt and over 16,000 undelivered units from a total of nearly 70 projects.

The NCLT, in its order, had also said the government must give name of its nominees by December 20 and restrained Unitech's eight suspended directors from selling their personal and company properties.

On December 12 Supreme Court expressed serious apprehension about the manner in which the Centre moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to take control of embattled real estate firm Unitech Ltd’s board without seeking its permission