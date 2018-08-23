App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Unable to auction Taj Mansingh, NDMC relaxes eligibility criteria for bidders

The auction had to be put off twice as it got less than the required number of bids for the five-star property to go under the hammer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Failing to auction the iconic Taj Mansingh hotel in Lutyen's Delhi in two attempts, the NDMC has decided to relax the eligibility criteria for bidders and reduce the minimum number of bids required. The decision was taken at a council meeting presided over by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today.

The auction had to be put off twice as it got less than the required number of bids for the five-star property to go under the hammer, New Delhi MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi told reporters here.

"So, now the minimum number of bids has been reduced from three to two. The minimum turnover eligibility has also has been reduced for bidders. The details will be notified soon," she said.

Earlier, the civic body had issued an annulment notice for the e-auction in June when it had to be cancelled since only the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) the existing operator had submitted its bid for retaining the property.

The bid for the only other participant, ITC, was not accepted on technical grounds. The re-auction was to be held on July 18 had the NDMC got at least three bids.

The Taj Mansingh was given to the Tata group in 1978 on a lease for 33 years, which ended in 2011. The company was since given nine temporary extensions.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 08:38 pm

tags #India #NDMC #Real Estate #Taj Mansingh

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.