MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Twin-tower effect: 3 illegal flats, over 50 kiosks in housing complexes demolished in Noida

The action has come close on the heels of the Supreme Court's order for demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in Sector 93A in a verdict that also brought severe flak for the Noida Authority.

PTI
September 07, 2021 / 10:58 PM IST
Supertech's twin towers (File image)

Supertech's twin towers (File image)

The Noida Authority has demolished four flats in a housing complex and over 50 small and big commercial kiosks that had come up in another project's premises illegally in a period of three days, officials said on Tuesday.

The action has come close on the heels of the Supreme Court's order for demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in Sector 93A in a verdict that also brought severe flak for the Noida Authority.

"Builder Aims Max Gardenia had developed a group housing society in Sector 75 with an approved map. However, the builder had built some kiosks illegally in the commercial area of the society, about which residents had also been complaining," the Noida Authority said.

"Several notices had been sent to the builder to remove the illegal constructions but to no response. On the directions of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, 17 unapproved kiosks and 35 small counters/outlets were removed from the area by the planning department," it said in a statement.

On Sunday, the authority demolished three flats that had come up in violation of rules in a housing project in Sector 78 of the city.

Close

Related stories

"Three out of four flats constructed in stilt floor by Assotech Builder in Sector 78 were demolished by the Noida Authority on the CEO''s directions by the local work circle and planning department with police personnel of the work circle and planning department in the presence of police," the authority had said in a separate statement.
PTI
Tags: #Noida #Noida Authority #Real estate news #Supertech twin towers #Supreme Court
first published: Sep 7, 2021 10:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.