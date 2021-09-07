Twin-tower effect: 3 illegal flats, over 50 kiosks in housing complexes demolished in Noida

Supertech's twin towers (File image)

The Noida Authority has demolished four flats in a housing complex and over 50 small and big commercial kiosks that had come up in another project's premises illegally in a period of three days, officials said on Tuesday.

The action has come close on the heels of the Supreme Court's order for demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in Sector 93A in a verdict that also brought severe flak for the Noida Authority.

"Builder Aims Max Gardenia had developed a group housing society in Sector 75 with an approved map. However, the builder had built some kiosks illegally in the commercial area of the society, about which residents had also been complaining," the Noida Authority said.

"Several notices had been sent to the builder to remove the illegal constructions but to no response. On the directions of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, 17 unapproved kiosks and 35 small counters/outlets were removed from the area by the planning department," it said in a statement.

On Sunday, the authority demolished three flats that had come up in violation of rules in a housing project in Sector 78 of the city.

"Three out of four flats constructed in stilt floor by Assotech Builder in Sector 78 were demolished by the Noida Authority on the CEO''s directions by the local work circle and planning department with police personnel of the work circle and planning department in the presence of police," the authority had said in a separate statement.