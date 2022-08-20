Twin tower demolition: Taller tower 70% rigged, on track to meet August 23 deadline

With only a week left for the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida Sector 93A, the work of rigging the towers with explosives is going on at a rapid pace.

Edifice Engineering, the company hired by Supertech to carry out the demolition, has completed 70 percent of the rigging in the taller tower Apex while the charging work of Ceyan, the smaller tower, with explosives has already been completed. Ceyan is around 97 metres tall, while Apex is 100-metres high.

"Today, we will complete the charging work till the sixth floor in Apex. We will start work on the fourth floor and downwards tomorrow. The work is 70 percent complete in Apex and we are on track to fully complete it by August 23," said Mayur Mehta, project manager at Edifice.

The charging is being done from top to bottom on alternate floors. Noida twin towers are all set to be razed at 2.30pm on August 28. Edifice Engineering will carry out the demolition in collaboration with South Africa-based Jet Demolition.

Around 250-260kg of explosives are being deployed daily on average and the total quantity will be around 3,700kg. A team of ten Indian blasters and seven foreign blasters along with 90 labourers are working to fill around 9,640 holes with explosives in the towers.

Four buildings each of Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village have been covered with geotextile fabric to protect them from demolition dust.

A mock drill of the blast and its preparations will take place on August 25. Officials from police, traffic police, NDRF, fire department and Edifice Engineering will participate in the drill to weed out any shortcomings.

The Supertech twin towers were declared illegal by the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021 , and the court ordered the demolition of the towers for violating building norms in "collusion” with Noida officials.