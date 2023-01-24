 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TVS Motor Company buys property in Bengaluru’s ‘Billionaire Street’ for Rs 65 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 24, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST

TVS Motor Company Limited has bought a bungalow in Bengaluru’s Billionaire Street Koramangala for Rs 65 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The property is situated in 3rd Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru. The land area is 9,488 square feet (sq ft), and super built-up area is 3,923.60 sq ft.

The seller is Ravi Khemka. TVS Motor Company was represented by its Vice President - Legal/Authorised Representative, R Murali, the sale deed showed.

The document was registered on December 19, 2022.