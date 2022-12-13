 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trump-Tribeca Developers announce plan to add Rs 2,500-crore worth of projects

Vandana Ramnani
Dec 13, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST

The announcement was made during the company's 10th-anniversary event that was attended by Donald Trump Jr. Trump brand would be adding two more asset classes in India---Trump villas and offices

A man walks past a billboard of Trump Tower, a luxury apartment building, at a construction site in Kolkata, India. (Reuters)

US-based The Trump Organization on December 13 said it plans to develop three to four new projects across India worth roughly Rs 2,500 crore in association with Mumbai-based partner Tribeca Developers.

Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr, son of former US President Donald J Trump, announced the plans on the occasion of The Trump Organisation’s 10 years of association with the Mumbai-based Tribeca Developers.

"Tribeca has been instrumental in the expansion of the Trump brand across India over the last ten years. My friendship with Kalpesh goes even further back and I am delighted to be here for this special occasion,” Donald Trump Jr said.

“In the last 10 years, I have seen Tribeca’s development capabilities evolve to a level where it now rivals the best global luxury developers. I am looking forward to our joint expansion plans over the coming years in India."

The Trump brand would be adding two more asset classes in India--Trump villas and Trump offices.

New York-based The Trump Organization entered the Indian real estate market through a partnership with Mumbai-based Tribeca Developers almost a decade ago.