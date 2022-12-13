Trump-Tribeca Developers announce plan to add Rs 2,500-crore worth of projects

US-based The Trump Organization on December 13 said it plans to develop three to four new projects across India worth roughly Rs 2,500 crore in association with Mumbai-based partner Tribeca Developers.

Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr, son of former US President Donald J Trump, announced the plans on the occasion of The Trump Organisation’s 10 years of association with the Mumbai-based Tribeca Developers.

"Tribeca has been instrumental in the expansion of the Trump brand across India over the last ten years. My friendship with Kalpesh goes even further back and I am delighted to be here for this special occasion,” Donald Trump Jr said.

“In the last 10 years, I have seen Tribeca’s development capabilities evolve to a level where it now rivals the best global luxury developers. I am looking forward to our joint expansion plans over the coming years in India."

The Trump brand would be adding two more asset classes in India--Trump villas and Trump offices.

New York-based The Trump Organization entered the Indian real estate market through a partnership with Mumbai-based Tribeca Developers almost a decade ago.

The US firm and Tribeca have tied up with local developers, including the Lodha group, to build luxury projects under the 'Trump' brand. So far, four luxury projects have been announced and the one in Pune has been completed. Tribeca Developers Founder Kalpesh Mehta said he was immensely proud of what Tribeca had accomplished so far. “With the success of our recently delivered projects and the tailwinds in the industry, we are embarking on an aggressive expansion plan of doubling our project portfolio in the next year,” Mehta said. There are four Trump projects in India -- Trump Tower Delhi-NCR, Trump Tower Kolkata, Trump Tower Pune and Trump Tower Mumbai. The Trump Organization has already completed a luxury project in Pune in partnership with Panchshil Realty. It tied up with the Lodha group in 2014 for a housing project in Mumbai, which is under construction. In November 2017, Trump Tower was launched in Kolkata, which comprises 140 ultra-luxury apartments and is being developed by Unimark Group, RDB Group and Tribeca Developers. The fourth housing project in Haryana’s Gurugram was launched in 2018 and is being developed by realty firm M3M. Besides Trump Towers, Tribeca is independently developing a few projects in partnership with other builders.

Vandana Ramnani

READ MORE