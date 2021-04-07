Trend reversal: MMR and Pune comprise 53% of total housing sales; NCR 15%

Western markets of MMR and Pune are now driving most of the housing sales among the top seven cities. In Q1 2021, of the total 58,300 units sold in the top cities, MMR and Pune comprised a 53% share while NCR comprised just 15% share, ANAROCK data has revealed.

In 2013, of a total of 3.19 lakh units sold across the top 7 cities, the two Maharashtrian cities contributed 33% while NCR comprised the highest share of 37%, it said.

In this period, there were no major variations in overall housing sales share of the primary southern markets Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai whose contribution stayed relatively between 26% to 35%.

NCR continues to pay the price of inordinate project delays and decreased consumer sentiments. The southern markets remained end-user driven and thus maintained an even keel, with developers focusing squarely on consumer demand, it noted.

In 2013, approximately 3.19 lakh units were sold across the top 7 cities - NCR comprised a 37% share, the western markets 33% and the primary southern cities 26%. In 2014, of approximately 3.43 lakh units sold in the top cities, MMR and Pune saw their combined share increase to 36%, while NCR's declined to 33%. The southern markets remained at 26%, the data said.

In 2015, of a total of 3.08 lakh units sold, the sales share of NCR markets declined to 25%, while that of MMR and Pune remained at 36%. The southern markets saw an uptick with their overall sales share increasing to 34%.

In 2016, of the total housing sales of approx. 2.39 lakh units, the share of MMR and Pune increased to 41%, while that of Delhi-NCR declined to 20% and that of the southern cities to 31%.

In 2017, of more than 2.11 lakh units sold, the western markets comprised a 42% share; the southern cities had a 35% share and NCR accounted for just 18%.

In 2018 there were a total sales of over 2.48 lakh units, of which the western markets comprised a 42% share, southern cities a 35% share, and NCR at 18%.

In 2019, of over 2.61 lakh units sold in the top 7 cities, MMR and Pune comprised a 47% share, followed by southern cities with a 30% share and NCR with a 18% share.

In 2020, of a total of 1.38 lakh units sold in the top 7 cities, the two western markets comprised a 49% share, southern cities had a 29% share, and NCR saw a further reduction to 17%.

In Q1 2021, of the total 58,300 units sold, MMR and Pune had a 53% share while the total share of NCR markets reduced to just 15 percent. Southern cities stood more or less the same at 27%, Anarock data said.

"From 2013 to date, MMR and Pune have been consistently ramping up y-o-y sales share while Delhi-NCR saw a decelerating trend. The major factors aiding these western markets included active implementation of MahaRERA and timely government interventions to boost housing demand. Simultaneously, developers here put in determined efforts to bridge the demand-supply gap,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants.