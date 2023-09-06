Top 7 cities see 86% real estate projects launched in 2017-18 under RERA complete

More than 4.02 lakh homes were completed in 2022 across the top 7 cities - the highest yearly completions since 2017.

As many as 86 percent of projects launched between July 2017 and December 2018, after the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) came into force, have completed, a report by ANAROCK has said.

These 1,642 projects were registered under the real estate regulatory law during the period across seven major cities.

Chennai has the highest number of projects completed, around 90 percent, among the top seven cities. Out of 119 projects launched in Chennai, between H2 of 2017 and the whole of 2018, 107 are complete as of date, the report said. ANAROCK said that Chennai has the least available stock across the top seven cities with about 28,300 units available for sale.

In Bengaluru, some 172 housing projects were launched during this period, of which 147 projects (85 percent) have been completed.

More than 4.02 lakh homes were completed in 2022 across the top seven cities - the highest yearly completions since 2017.

"When it comes to ensuring timely delivery of residential real estate projects, RERA has delivered resoundingly, wherever it has been fully deployed," real estate consultant ANAROCK Chairman Anuj Puri said.

The top seven cities are Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

Mumbai saw the most new launches, 89 percent completed

Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw the most new launches between H2 of 2017 and the entire 2018, with 679 residential projects comprising about 83,570 units. Of these, 602 projects (89 percent) are complete as of date.

Pune recorded the launch of 393 projects in this period, of which 350 projects were complete. The total number of units here stands at about 33,380.

Hyderabad witnessed 110 projects launched in the period, of which 81, or 74 percent, are complete. The total number of launched units stood at 24,215.

In NCR, about 86 projects comprising 34,520 units were launched in this period, of which 64, or 74 percent, stand ready. One key factor behind NCR's lower project completion rate is that the region also saw some large projects launched.