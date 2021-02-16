Today is the last day to apply for DDA Housing Scheme 2021, window closes at midnight

February 16 is the last day to try your luck at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’s 2021 housing draw under which 1,350 flats are up for sale in the national capital. The authority has received as many as 30,000 applications and more than 19,000 have paid up the booking amount, a DDA spokesperson said.

DDA has received 30,979 applications until 6 pm. As many as 19,972 have paid up the booking amount. Nearly 13,466 have applied for HIG and MIG units that are available in the range of over Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore, the spokesperson said.

Around 4,392 from the EWS category have paid the booking amount and around 2,114 for the LIG category, the spokesperson stated.

The flats on offer are located at Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Rohini and Vasant Kunj localities of the national capital.

Applications will remain active until midnight of February 16, the authority said, adding the draw of lots is scheduled for March 5.

Applicants for flats under the scheme have to deposit application money under different categories. For EWS units, the amount is Rs 25,000; for LIG it is Rs 1 lakh and for the middle-income group (MIG) and higher income group (HIG) units, it is Rs 2 lakh.

Under the scheme, a total of 215 HIG flats are located near Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh Metro station and 15 in Vasant Kunj.

In the 3-BHK category of HIG, 215 flats are on offer in Jasola, Pocket 9B in the price range of Rs 1.97 crore to 2.14 crore. Thirteen flats are on offer in Vasant Kunj in the price range of Rs 1.43 crore to Rs 1.72 crore.

As many as 352 MIG flats on offer are located in Dwarka Sector 19-B, 348 in Dwarka Sector 16, and 4 in Vasant Kunj.

As many as 276 EWS flats in Dwarka’s Manglapuri, among others are on sale.

The scheme is linked to the credit-linked subsidy scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban).

The scheme has been launched online through the newly developed AWAAS software of the DDA.

With the new AWAAS software, applicants are able to complete all the formalities for the application, payment, and possession online and visit the DDA only for the process of execution of conveyance deed.

The total cost of the flats includes land premium, cost of construction and 20 percent surcharge on land premium and cost of construction in respect of HIG flats at Vasant Kunj and 10 percent surcharge on land premium and cost of construction in respect of HIG flats at Jasola and MIG flats at Dwarka, according to the information shared in the brochure of the scheme.

The cost of the unit is to be deposited within 90 days from the date of issue of demand-cum-allotment letter. This will be issued online, the brochure said.

The digitally signed possession letter will be issued online and the allottee will have to upload self-attested copies of the requisite documents.

After issuance of the possession letter, the allottee can reserve a date for physical possession through online mode only, it said, adding even the date of execution of conveyance deed will be reserved by the allottee through the online mode.

Since a number of concessions are being offered under the EWS category, the allottees in this category will not be permitted to sell or transfer, or otherwise part with the possession of the flat in any manner for a period of five years from the delivery of possession, it said.

The last DDA Housing Scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories. These included 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS). The Authority had received around 45,000 applications for the units.