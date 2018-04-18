To tide over realty slowdown, developers are roping in marketing firms to increase sales

Real estate sector was at its lowest ebb in India last year and to turn that around, some entities are joining hands with specialised marketing firms to revive sales, according to a report in Mint.

Marketing firms like Anarock, Xanadu Realty and Sai Estate are being roped in for aggressive rebranding and marketing activities to tide over a realty slowdown that has lasted for over four years.

“Print and billboard ads help our brand recall but such events help customers to bring closer to my product. Brokers have to think out of the box,” said Amit Wadhwani, owner of Sai Estate, whose firm works with 6,000 channel partners across Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai.

In April, Peninsula Land Ltd launched its first affordable housing project in strategic partnership with Anarock Property Consultants in Pune.

Since the inception of Anarock in 2017, it has built a 1,300-member team where 7-10 members are dedicated per project. “Fresh launches are few today and developers need help to arrive at a fair sales price, appropriate project positioning with which we can go to the market to sell. It is driven by market research on projects in the vicinity, what buyers want and is arrived at mutually with the developer even though there can be arguments,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman of Anarock.

According to industry players, the way sales were done in good old days are over and realtors cannot depend on in-house sales teams and channel partners or broker networks alone. Hence, they are now relying on specialized marketing teams to end the lull in the realty market.

Piramal Finance brought in its sales and marketing B2B vertical Brickex and Anarock to sell inventory in the luxury project 1973 Worli last year, where Piramal had invested around Rs1,400 crore in debt and equity.