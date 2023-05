The total area purchased is 16,280 sq ft

Titan Company Ltd has purchased commercial space in Mumbai for Rs 100 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

It has purchased the ground, first and upper basement of a building known as Vinni Elegance in Borivali (West), Mumbai.

A stamp duty of Rs 6 crore was paid by the buyer. The property was registered on May 18. An email has been sent to Titan company.