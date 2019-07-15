Timely completion of real estate projects top priority of Noida Authority, says new CEO Ritu Maheshwari

The major focus of Noida Authority will be to ensure that maximum number real estate projects are completed and delivered on time, that construction takes place as per norms and the authority recovers its dues, said Ritu Maheshwari, the new CEO of Noida Authority.

The former Ghaziabad district magistrate replaces Alok Tandon, who will continue to work as Chairman of the authority.

Issues of stuck projects such as Jaypee, Amrapali and Unitech and others are currently being heard in courts and even by the regulatory authority.

"Our priority will be to ensure that delayed real estate projects are completed and handed over on time and construction takes place as per norms. There are some issues that can be settled at our level too. I am planning to put in place a weekly monitoring system. Efforts would also be made to ensure that the authority’s dues are recovered on time. These will definitely be my priorities,” she said.

As for quality checks for apartments that are delivered, she said that maps are approved only after assessing safety conditions, ensuring that the building meets fire and building construction norms.

"If such cases are brought to our notice they will be severely dealt with," she told Moneycontrol.

Promising to be 'as tough as she was in the case of Ghaziabad', she said that her focus areas would also be to come down heavily on illegal constructions.

"Mapping will be undertaken. Wherever illegal construction has taken place demolition, sealing will be enforced. We will ensure that no new construction is illegal," she said.

Maheshwari was behind Ghaziabad's impressive performance in the Swachh Bharat rankings and for stopping illegal registries in illegal colonies.

Among the other broad priorities of the Authority would be to turn Noida into a modern smart city, upgrade its infrastructure and emphasis on water conservation measures.

"Efforts will be directed towards making Noida a model smart city and to see that infrastructure works are completed on time. We will strive towards making all citizen-centric services online and ensuring that the public does not face inconvenience. Other focus areas would be water conservation, traffic management and ensuring that Noida becomes cleaner and greener," she said.

As for water conservation, the Authority has taken up a survey of the number of buildings that have water harvesting facilities in place.

"That data is yet to be compiled. We must have a plan in place to ensure that all buildings – government, private and residential have functional rainwater harvesting structures. All parks should also have rainwater harvesting and composting facilities," she said.

The water harvesting plan of the government entails focusing on restoration of ponds, ensuring that rain water harvesting systems are installed at all government buildings, private structures and in residential societies and digging of water pits.