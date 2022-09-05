Tier-II cities emerge as real estate growth corridors: PropEquity

Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Nashik, Gandhi Nagar and Jaipur have emerged as the top five Tier II cities in terms of growth of residential property market on the back of urbanisation, industrialisation and growth of the IT industry, according to recent report by PropEquity.

Ahmedabad’s residential real estate market size of Rs 83,390 crores has outshone some of the Tier 1 cities like Chennai and Kolkata with market sizes of Rs 52,554 crore and Rs 38,440 crores respectively at the end of fiscal year 2021-22, the report titled ‘Tier-II: Residential Overview’ said.

“The real estate activity in tier 2 cities is fast catching up with that of tier 1 cities. Interestingly, Ahmedabad’s residential real estate market size of Rs 83,390 crores has outshone some of the Tier 1 cities like Chennai and Kolkata with market sizes of Rs 52,554 crore and Rs 38,440 crores respectively at the end of fiscal year 2021-22. It is interesting to observe that the market share of Tier-I cities is about 4x times the share of Tier-II cities in the last five fiscal years,” said Samir Jasuja, founder and managing director at PropEquity.

Total sales value of Tier 1 cities in the last five years from FY 2017-18 to FY 2021 –22 was Rs 12.21 lakh crore while the total sales value of Tier 2 cities in the last five was Rs 3.14 crore, it said.

“Post COVID lockdowns, tier 2 cities have been witnessing new job creation at a decent rate and many tech and other sector companies are encouraging work from home for their employees for at least next couple of years. This had led to scenario where tier 2 city housing projects are getting traction due to their attractive pricing and potential for a higher upside in terms of investments,” said Abhishiekh Andlay, founder, Andlay Estates.

The sales of homes in Ahmedabad stood at 39,046 units in fiscal year 2021-22, a growth of 26 percent as compared to financial year 2020-2021. When compared to fiscal 2017-18, a growth of 32 percent was witnessed in the city. The supply of homes in Ahmedabad stood at 39,195 units in financial year 2021-22, a growth of 14 percent as against fiscal year 2020-2021.

The unsold stock of homes stood at 62,047 units at the end of fiscal year 2021-22, almost the same as fiscal 2020-2021. The inventory overhang will take about 24 months to clear at the current rate of absorption of houses.

Second ranked Vadodara witnessed a growth of 25 percent in sales of homes at 17,285 units in fiscal 2021-22 as compared to the previous fiscal. When compared to financial year 2017-18, a jump of 20% was seen. The supply of new homes stood at 15,046 units in fiscal 2021-22, an increase of 9% as against the previous financial year. The inventory of homes in Vadodara stood at 27,070 units at the end of fiscal 2021-222, a decline of 8 percent when compared to the previous financial year. It will take 19 months to clear at the current rate of sales.

Third ranked Nashik witnessed sales of 10,806 units in fiscal 2021-22, a growth of 15 percent on year-on-year basis. New supply of homes in Nashik stood at 13,037 units in 2021-22 fiscal, a whopping growth of 68 percent as compared to the previous fiscal. The inventory of houses in Nashik stood at 15,837 units at the end of 2021-22, a growth of 17 percent when compared to the previous financial year. It will take 17 months to clear at the current rate of sales.

Gandhi Nagar is ranked fourth and saw sales of 7,650 units in fiscal 2021-22, a growth of 10 percent as compared to the previous fiscal. New supply of homes in Gandhi Nagar stood at 6,361 units in financial year 2021-22, a drop of 30 percent on year-on-year basis. The inventory of homes in Gandhi Nagar stood at 9,560 units at the end of fiscal 2021-22, a dip of 12 percent when compared to the previous fiscal. It will take 15 months to clear at the current rate of sales.

Fifth ranked Jaipur saw sales of 7,676 units in fiscal 2021-22, a whopping growth of 42 percent as compared to the previous fiscal. New supply of homes in Jaipur stood at 7,022 units in financial year 2021-22, a massive increase of 78 percent on year-on-year basis. The inventory of homes in Jaipur stood at 14,529 units at the end of fiscal 2021-22, a marginal dip of 4 percent when compared to the previous fiscal. It will take 23 months to clear at the current rate of sales.