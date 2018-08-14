Tier-1 cities record sales of 1.38 lakh units; affordable segment performs well

Eight Tier-1 cities have recorded sales of 1.38 lakh units in the first half of 2018, a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 11 percent. The affordable segment contributed the maximum to the sales at 21 percent, says a report by Liases Foras titled Residential Real Estate Market Q1 2018-2019.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) had the highest contribution to sales in the affordable segment with 4,342 units, that is, 30 percent followed by Ahmedabad with 2,627 units (18 percent), Pune with 2,401 units (17 percent) and NCR with 2077 units with 14 percent of total sales in the segment, says the report.

New launches recorded a growth of 106 percent between the second half of 2017 and the first half of 2018 reaching 1.08 lakh units in the first six months of 2018.

MMR contributed the maximum to new launches; 27,798 units followed by Bengaluru where new launches were 18,193 units. This growth signals a big recovery in the developers’ confidence in the market. Pune recorded 14,927 launches and NCR saw 11,885 launches, it says.

Chennai, Hyderabad, and NCR witnessed a drop of 17 percent, 10 percent, and 2 percent, respectively, in sales in the first quarter of 2018-2019.

Affordable housing performs well

Close to 60 percent of the sales in this quarter were contributed by the sub-Rs 50 lakh segment. Within this, the segment of less than Rs 25 lakh is beginning to gain more traction with 32 percent YoY growth. The luxury and ultra-luxury segments have seen a drop of 12 percent quarter-on-quarter QoQ in sales, says the report.

The unsold stock has seen a 1 percent YoY decline. Kolkata witnessed a 35 percent increase which is the highest followed by Chennai and Hyderabad showing 16 percent and 13 percent growth, respectively.

NCR witnessed a decline of 16 percent followed by Ahmedabad and Bengaluru showing a 6 percent and 3 percent, respectively, the report says.

Weighted average prices across all tier-1 cities remain stagnant

As for movement in property prices, the weighted average price across Tier-1 cities increased 1 percent and reached Rs 6,813 per sq ft from Rs 6,764 per sq ft a year ago, it says.

Hyderabad and NCR saw an increase of 3 percent while prices in Ahmedabad grew by 2 percent followed by MMR and Pune at 1 percent each, it says.