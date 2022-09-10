This is why buying a ready-to-move-in house makes more sense in today’s real estate market

Buying an under-construction apartment doesn’t make sense in today’s housing market.

During a conversation about scrapping of the deferred land payment policy in Noida, a developer with a relatively strong balance sheet commented that the move is a positive one. “Why should you get a land parcel from the government where the only collateral is its future market value? Small-time brokers turn builders and then the entire ecosystem is vitiated,” he said.

It should be remembered that it was the deferred land payment policy of Noida and Greater Noida, where the developers had to pay only 10 percent upfront amount and the rest in 10 years or date of completion (whichever being earlier), had sown the seeds of market malpractices in this part of the world.

But the larger aspect here is to do with the fact that the trust deficit between the developer and the buyer is not restricted to Noida alone, but is prevalent across the country. Besides the genesis of the builder and the buyer, the trust deficit lies in purchasing a promise and not a product.

This leads us to another question on who should be a builder. This developer I spoke to said that “if you have the financial resources then purchase the land, build homes and become a builder.” This clearly suggests that only one who has the financial muscle to build without buyers’ advance money should become a builder. The lesson of the story is ― build a product and then sell. Why should a builder borrow from buyers before getting a housing product ready?

Another builder was of the opinion that real estate is not like any other industry. “The cost of borrowing for a real estate project is so high that if that is added to the project cost then it would not be affordable for the middle class home buyers.” That leads to another question ― is it all about affordability due to the build-and-sell model or is it about a builder’s project viability? Which other businesses have entrepreneurs starting a business and selling much before the product is ready?

The fact is that builders want that home buyers continue to borrow for an under-construction project to fund them. It is an interest-free funding mechanism for them. Even developers who lack credit reliability and credibility for bank funding get away with the buyers’ advance receipt. That is why the market every now and then gets flooded with schemes like Subvention and Assured Returns. It is easier to take a public deposit without any interest burden than to borrow from banks and pay interest.

When the market was appreciating, the buyers didn’t mind paying for under-construction properties. Double-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth was the sweetener for the buyers. Cancellation on the buyers’ part meant that the builder could sell the unit at a higher price. Today, there is absolutely no incentive for buyers to invest in under-construction project. To add insult to injury, there is a GST burden on delayed projects.

The price difference between a ready-to-move-in apartment and an under-construction one today is hardly 10-15 percent. If you add the interest burden, along with the rental outgo of the buyer, then financially it doesn’t make any sense to buy an under-construction house. Ready-to-move-in homes make more financial sense in the market.

Contrary to what builders think, an average home buyer has to borrow around 80 percent, whether for an under-construction or a ready-to-move-in unit. Another point to be noted here is that many times home buyers outgrow homes by the time they are completed, which means that by the time the buyers get possession, their requirements, aspirations and financial conditions change.

Raman Sarkar, a marketing professional, received possession after a wait of seven years. He was newly married when he booked his 1 BHK apartment, but when he finally received the house keys, he had moved up financially and his needs had also changed.

Buying an under-construction apartment doesn’t make sense in today’s housing market. Considering that appreciation is not high and buyers’ requirements undergo a change by the time the house is delivered, it makes prudent sense to buy a ready-to-move-in apartment.