The World: Hospitality and Convention Centre opens its doors on 17th September in Surat

Surat (Gujarat): The World: Hospitality and Convention Centre, developed by leading real estate developer Hindva Group will witness a GruhPravesh on September 17. The occasion will mark a significant milestone in Surat’s growth as a thriving hospitality, business and cultural hub.

The development of Gujarat’s first privately-owned public Hospitality and Convention Centre has been completed. The formal GruhPravesh (Hotel Stay) on September 17 will also coincide with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are thrilled to deliver The World, a Hospitality and Convention Centre with Lifestyle Family Club, which reflects Hindva Group’s commitment to innovation and excellence and creating world-class spaces. The project symbolises a perfect blend of modernity and tradition and is a gift to the country, and what better day to start it than Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday,” Hindva Group’s Managing Director, Keyur Khenitold, said during the Investors’ Meet & Greet.

The Investors’ Meet & Greet held on August 15, 2023, Independence Day, showcased the project’s vision and potential. The project is adorned with high-end facilities and amenities such as fully furnished 288 Deluxe and Executive Premium Apartment Rooms, Meeting, Event and Commercial Spaces. It has also YouTh!nk Co-Work Space which will not only be available for rent but will also be a virtual address for the youth of the nation, businessmen, entrepreneurs and corporates.

The World had a Soft Launch in May this year, where Darshana Jardosh, Surat MP and Union Minister of State for Railways & Textiles, said, “The World is an innovative venture that will extend its impact beyond Surat. She also said that its strategic proximity to the Bullet Train station and Textile and Diamond Hubs transforms it into a symbol of accessibility, evoking immense pride for Surat.” Navsari MP and Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil spoke about the high demand for hospitality properties in Surat and expressed that “Centrally located, The World will effectively address the shortage of hospitality space in city, state and nation.”

During the event, Kheni also spoke about the returns to investors in The World. He said that The World is fully operational and ready for organising any function or event. After the formal GruhPravesh on September 17, The World will celebrate the festival of Navratri from October 15 to 24, Diwali Week from November 9 to 14, Christmas on December 25, and the New Year celebration on December 31. He also added that The World not only signifies progress but also embodies the spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God) and VasudhaivaKutumbakam (The World is One Family).

Hindva Group also announced a mini bank module as a gift to its investors at the Investors’ Meet & Greet. The module is an asset-backed financial technology initiative that offers investors several advantages. Emphasising the FinTech Foundation of The World project, Hindva Group also introduced its He’art-She’ai(हार्ट-सै)mobile application and UPI-approved payment card, which enable investors to leverage their income globally and secure access to finance at favourable interest rates. The group has won the hearts of their investors by introducing such a module that is financing real estate investors with full backup and benefiting them from their own income, and moreover, all investors also have supported the group and given a nod to expand this model in the country. In his presentation at the Investors’ Meet & Greet, he also informed people about the country's 24 unicorn companies with a billion-dollar market value as well as soonicorn companies that are fast moving towards a billion-dollar market value.

Rajesh Dholakia, representing the Hari Krishna Group, a prominent and socially-engaged business conglomerate in the city known for its technological innovations, was present at the event. The group, founded by environmentalist Padma Shri Savjibhai Dholakia, not only holds various properties within the country and abroad but also has a stake in The World. According to Rajesh, "Bringing such international-standard properties to Surat, Hindva Group has bestowed a unique gift upon the city, state, and the entire country through The World. Additionally, we stand firmly with my friend Keyur Kheni in his visionary decisions to advance the FinTech industry, which holds immense potential.

Dr. Prakash M. Patel from Sharda Hospital, a renowned doctor in the city who has been engaged in this project since its inception, was present at the event and shared his thoughts: "We've seen this project grow, and it fits perfectly with what we need. We're excited and committed to support the future series of this project."

In the event, the daily applicable prices of The World's rooms and various types of commercial space were revealed, and detailed information was also given about the framework to realise the dream of the Modi government to move Gujarat and the entire country forward in the tourism sector. Furthermore, the company's spokesperson, Anil Radadiya, told that the detailed information of our Investors’ Meet & Greet event has been released through social media channels such as Facebook and YouTube on Sunday, 20th August 2023, where everyone can learn about how both Indian citizens and NRIs can invest in the unique business model of The World. Additionally, they can learn about how anyone can generate a substantial income and utilise or spend them as per their requirement as well as effectively manage their finances through our comprehensive financial module, backed by our solid support system.

Mr Kheni is a dynamic entrepreneur who has a track record of successfully executing various real state projects. He earlier established a multi-industrial park in Surat, which has evolved into a distinctive hub for new industrial start-ups in Surat.

Hindva Group is a trusted name in the real estate and construction industry and has successfully delivered numerous residential and commercial projects, as well as multi-industrial and textile parks, in Surat and Ahmedabad. The group also has a presence in the technical textile and education sectors. After the remarkable success of The World, the group is making a significant expansion into the IT & Hospitality sector.

