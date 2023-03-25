 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Rs 1,000-crore Mumbai home that lies deserted

Vishal Bhargava
Mar 25, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

It cost a neat Rs 2 lakh when it was built in the late 1930s but the real value of this house in Mumbai's Malabar Hill lies in the history that it holds and the stories it is waiting to tell

Jinnah House in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill is spread over 2.5 acres. (Image: Vishal Bhargava)

It is the envy address—the most famous residence in India’s priciest neighbourhood but no one lives there. Mumbai’s Malabar Hill is home to some of the country’s wealthiest families. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra lives there and so do billionaires like the Godrej family. But the home that continues to intrigue and fascinate in equal measure is South Court – the house built by Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The founder of Pakistan is a reviled figure for his role in the partition of India. Irrespective of his politics, few lawyers have displayed acumen that comes remotely close to Jinnah’s brilliance and single-minded focus. These traits bred arrogance. In Hector Bolitho’s book Jinnah, Creator of Pakistan, there is the anecdote of Sir Charles Olivant offering Jinnah a job at Rs 1,500 a month early in his career. Jinnah refused, saying he expected to earn Rs 1,500 a day, and he did soon after.

Not a happy home

The wealth he accumulated allowed him to buy his bungalow in Malabar Hill over 100 years ago–not the bungalow that stands today. By then, Malabar Hill had become the go-to zone for Mumbai’s (then Bombay) elite.