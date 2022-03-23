English
    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | More employees may return to work after the third wave

    In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Sriram Khattar, Managing Director, DLF Rental Business about what is in it for employees to return to work after three waves of COVID-19.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST

    Khattar also tells listeners that the fear psychosis relating to the third wave of COVID-19 is slowly ebbing and that more employees are expected to return to work in percentage terms compared to what was witnessed after the first two waves.

    He says occupiers will prefer Grade A developers in quality locations and some amount of hybrid workspaces will continue to be in demand. He also says that this will have no impact on leasing demand.

    And in case of a fourth wave, he says, the company is more than prepared to handle it.
    Tags: #India #Podcast #The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show #The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show Podcast #work from home
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 07:03 pm
