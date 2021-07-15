The curious case of lapsed real estate project maps and RERA registration

There are over 100 realty projects in Noida and Greater Noida that are finding it difficult to renew their Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) registration.

Why? The validity of their project maps has expired.

The resultant spinoff is that securing a loan for project completion has become a challenge for these developers.

That has, in turn, triggered a chain reaction. Many of these projects include promoters who have not paid their dues to the Noida or Greater Noida housing authorities, on account of which their plans are not getting renewed.

This has led to UP RERA not renewing their registration.

Unwilling banks

That’s not all – banks are not willing to lend to such projects in the absence of up-to-date maps and RERA registration. The net losers are the hapless homebuyers who have invested their life savings into these projects.

The Uttar Pradesh Rear Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) was set up in March 2017 in Lucknow under the RERA Act, 2016. The exclusive bench in Greater Noida started functioning from September 2018.

“In 2017, all new real estate projects in Uttar Pradesh were registered under UP RERA and had their maps validated by the authorities for a period of five years. Currently, there is no problem with projects that have a valid map. RERA registration of projects is valid until maps are valid,” explains Balwinder Kumar, member, UP RERA.

100 plus projects

However, there were more than 100 ongoing real estate projects in 2017 who had to register with the RERA Authority after the Act was implemented.

Most of these projects do not have maps that are validated as their timeline has lapsed.

“This is either because their dues with the authorities have not been cleared as they are under financial stress or are abandoned or are being heard by the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) bench,” Kumar told Moneycontrol.

He adds: “This is all inter-connected. The validity of their maps has not been extended by the authorities due to non-clearance of dues on account of which, they could not seek extension for their RERA registration. There are currently hundreds of projects whose RERA registration has lapsed because of non-extension of maps. They cannot approach financial institutions for a loan for completing projects, on account of this.”

So, what’s the solution to the logjam?

UP RERA solution

UP RERA has suggested to builders, whose projects are on the verge of completion, to submit extension of map applications before the authorities.

“Their registration can be extended by RERA for 1.5 years if they deposit the application for extension of maps with the authorities,” said Kumar, adding that the biggest challenge right now is that even if “we offer 1.5 years of extension, it cannot be done beyond 2021.”

Developers receive a one-year relaxation on registration validity and UP RERA has offered an additional exemption of six months for all under-construction projects since the onset of the pandemic.

The authorities intend to help promoters whose projects are under construction and are willing to hand them over to buyers soon. "We are working out a way to help such 40-50 project promoters so that the projects can be salvaged," Kumar pointed out.

“We have currently undertaken inspection of 150-200 real estate projects of which 76 have been inspected and reviewed by inspection teams. After this exercise, we will work out a strategy to complete these projects,” he stated.

UP RERA has already held talks with several developers and it may take another 15 days to put a strategy in place, Kumar said.

According to him, these developers have been asked to submit a plan for completion of the delayed projects within the time fixed by the authority at the review meeting.