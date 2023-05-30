Technology companies occupy half of total flex space in India: report

For representational purpose

Businesses in India, led by technology firms, are turning to flex space – typically built-to-spec office space with a shorter lease than traditional office sites – as their counterparts elsewhere in the world delay decisions on renting workplaces.

The share of flex space in occupiers’ total portfolio has risen to an estimated 10-12 percent in 2023 from 5-8 percent in 2019, a year before the pandemic that emptied offices as employees switched to working from home. Technology firms occupy half the total flex space.

The pandemic push

A hybrid working model has also brought flex spaces to the centre stage and helped occupiers in optimising costs and ensuring employee flexibility, said a report by Colliers titled Global Occupier Outlook 2023.

In the West, the spectre of recession caused by high inflation as the era of easy money ended and the war continues in Ukraine has forced businesses to delay decisions on taking up office space.

In India, as of the first quarter of 2023, India’s flex space penetration was 6.5 percent and continues to expand, led by occupiers’ rapid adoption of a hybrid and decentralised work strategy in a bid to build new-age workspaces at an optimal cost.

Technology firms take the lead

Other markets in the Asia Pacific region have grown relatively slowly in flex space, whose penetration is hovering around 2-4 percent, the Colliers report said.

In India, technology occupiers currently make up over 50 percent of the total flex space across Chennai, Delhi-National Capital Region, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Other major sectors that are actively embracing a hybrid model through flex space include engineering, manufacturing and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI).

In larger markets such as Mumbai and Bengaluru, demand by BFSI and engineering occupiers for flex space is almost at par with technology tenants.

Strong outlook

Demand from technology occupiers will continue to remain strong in the next two years, led by a strong recovery and robust hiring plans as businesses continue to focus on rationalising costs, the report said.

The APAC region is undergoing a significant transformation in the way workspaces are perceived and utilised. While challenges persist, this period of change presents unprecedented opportunities to reimagine the role of space and explore new approaches that cater to evolving employee needs, said Sam Harvey-Jones, Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pacific, and Mike Davis, Managing Director, Occupier Services, Asia Pacific, at Colliers, during their recent visit to India.

“Flex spaces have emerged as a core strategy for occupiers to adopt a decentralised workspace model, serving as a promising alternative to the traditional paradigm,” said Peush Jain, Managing Director, Office Services, India, at Colliers.

“As compared to shorter lease tenures of 1-2 years pre-pandemic, occupiers are now going for longer commitments of 3-5 years with flex space operators as they look to integrate flex space as a long-term solution. During 2022, leasing by flex space operators touched 7 mn sq ft across top 6 cities, highest in any year. This was a 46-percent YoY increase led by prominent IT hubs such as Bengaluru and Pune,” Jain said.

Companies are now opting for a distributed workspace strategy to ensure easy commutes for their employees over having one large central headquarters.

Non-metro cities such as Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, and Lucknow are witnessing heightened activity in flex space.

This trend is prominent among technology, consulting, and e-commerce companies that are establishing multiple satellite offices in these locations, the report said.