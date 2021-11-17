Tata Value Homes to invest Rs 600 crore in Eureka Park phase-2 project in Noida

Representational image.

Tata Value Homes on November 17 announced the launch of phase-2 of its Eureka Park project in Noida Sector 150, for which the firm will invest Rs 600 crore. The towers will comprise approximately 650 three BHK units.

The firm said the first phase of the project hit record sales, with 850+ apartments being sold within 24 months of the project launch.

"We are very excited to launch the second phase of Eureka Park. This project has been one of the most high traction residential projects in the Northern region. The current demand for larger homes has led to an increase in more rooms. Hence, with Eureka Park Phase 2, we will be adding approximately 650 units of 3BHK to address the demands of the home buyers in the region. We would be investing around Rs 600 crore for the development of this phase. At Tata Realty, we look forward to addressing the demand for homes with our landmark properties that create a class apart experience for our residents," Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd's (TRIL) MD Sanjay Dutt said.

Apart from contemporary amenities such as multipurpose open lawn, open seating area, kids play area, and international-sized tennis courts, the project will also feature app-controlled automation to control smart home appliances, keyless home entry through passcode at an added cost, Gazebos with Wi-Fi access along with RFID-assisted parking, the firm added.

"Eureka Park has been a game-changer in the region with international standard amenities that provide a holistic living experience. The traction garnered through Phase 1 of the project has inspired us to create people-centric developments. We are hopeful that phase 2 of Eureka Park will enhance the home buyers' overall livability quotient," TRIL's Business Head Tarun Mehrotra said.