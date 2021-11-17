MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Tata Value Homes to invest Rs 600 crore in Eureka Park phase-2 project in Noida

The towers will comprise approximately 650 three BHK units with contemporary amenities.

Moneycontrol News
Representational image.

Representational image.

Tata Value Homes on November 17 announced the launch of phase-2 of its Eureka Park project in Noida Sector 150, for which the firm will invest Rs 600 crore. The towers will comprise approximately 650 three BHK units.

The firm said the first phase of the project hit record sales, with 850+ apartments being sold within 24 months of the project launch.

ALSO READ: PGIM India rolls out a global real estate fund of funds: Should you invest?

"We are very excited to launch the second phase of Eureka Park. This project has been one of the most high traction residential projects in the Northern region. The current demand for larger homes has led to an increase in more rooms. Hence, with Eureka Park Phase 2, we will be adding approximately 650 units of 3BHK to address the demands of the home buyers in the region. We would be investing around Rs 600 crore for the development of this phase. At Tata Realty, we look forward to addressing the demand for homes with our landmark properties that create a class apart experience for our residents," Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd's (TRIL) MD Sanjay Dutt said.

Apart from contemporary amenities such as multipurpose open lawn, open seating area, kids play area, and international-sized tennis courts, the project will also feature app-controlled automation to control smart home appliances, keyless home entry through passcode at an added cost, Gazebos with Wi-Fi access along with RFID-assisted parking, the firm added.

Close

Related stories

"Eureka Park has been a game-changer in the region with international standard amenities that provide a holistic living experience. The traction garnered through Phase 1 of the project has inspired us to create people-centric developments. We are hopeful that phase 2 of Eureka Park will enhance the home buyers' overall livability quotient," TRIL's Business Head Tarun Mehrotra said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Eureka Park #Real Estate #Tata Value Homes
first published: Nov 17, 2021 05:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.