Tata Realty gets Well Health Safety rating for operational portfolio of commercial campuses in Mumbai, Chennai and Gurgaon

Real estate developer Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its operational portfolio of commercial projects across Gurgaon, Mumbai and Chennai, the company said.

The rating has been received for Intellion Square (TRIL IT4), Mumbai , Intellion Edge, Gurgaon and Ramanujan Intellion Park, Chennai through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

The three WELL Health-Safety Rated projects include Ramanujan Intellion Park, located in Chennai's IT Corridor in the heart of the southern business district of Taramani. Previously called Ramanujan IT City, it is a fully integrated IT park sprawled over a 25.27 acre campus, with office spaces across 6 towers, a 112 room serviced apartment and 1500 seater convention centre that will be operational shortly.

The next project, Intellion Square (TRIL IT4) is located in Malad, Mumbai and offers a splendid view of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. A premium Grade ‘A’ IT Park, Intellion Square is just off the Western Expressway and offers better air quality than that of other developments in this sought after office corridor.

The third project, Intellion Edge, Gurugram has been designed to offer a contemporary work environment with the convenience of a strategic, integrated retail offering, abundant F&B, entertainment and leisure choices. Strategically located in Sector 72, the project incorporates state-of-the-art amenities, plenty of open spaces and lush greenery to keep pace with the requirements of new age offices.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.

Designed to empower owners and operators across large and small businesses alike to take the necessary steps in order to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, instilling confidence in those who come through the building as well as the broader community.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has altered our way of life and today, health and safety has become a priority for oneself and their families. We, at Tata Realty, recognize this need and want to ensure maximum health and safety as offices open up across the country,” said Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited.

In order to achieve WELL Health-Safety Rating, the three projects are implementing features such as touchless operations, creation of an isolation room in the premises, sensor based taps, hand sanitizer dispensers at various locations, thermal guns, and vehicle disinfection points among others.

Intellion Square, Mumbai (TRIL IT4), Intellion Edge, Gurugram and Ramanujan Intellion Park, Chennai were awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating following the successful completion of third-party review by GBCI to confirm it has met the feature specific intents and requirements.