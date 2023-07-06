Tata Communications leases office space to Hinduja Realty in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai

The lease is for five years, and the monthly rent for the 46,000 usable sqft will be Rs 1.15 crore per month, according to the documents. (representational picture)

The Hinduja Group’s property arm, Hinduja Realty Ventures, has leased an office space from Tata Communications Limited in what is perhaps the country's costliest central business district - Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

The lease is for five years, and the monthly rent for the 46,000 usable sqft will be Rs 1.15 crore per month, documents accessed by Propstack show.

Hinduja Realty Ventures have leased the first, second and third floors of Tata Communications’ Tower C in BKC. The security deposit is around Rs 6.96 crore, documents show.

Both companies agreed on the terms and conditions defined in the letter of intent on March 14, 2023, and the leave and license period began on May 25, 2023 - the day on which possession was handed over to Hinduja Realty. The stamp duty and registration fees were paid on June 05, 2023 according to the document.

Also read: Cognizant renews lease for 6.27 lakh sq ft office space in Pune for 5 years

The carpet area of the office premises is over 30,000 sqft and the usable area on which rent will be charged is 46,247 sqft. The rental is Rs 250 per sqft monthly for the first year, with a five percent escalation in monthly rental every year.

So, from Rs 250 per sqft monthly rent in first year, it will increase to Rs 262.5 in the second year, Rs 275.63 in the third year, Rs 289.41 in the fourth year and Rs 303.88 in the fifth year.

The premises come with 27 parking slots and the transaction will have a lock-in period of three years.

Also read: Amazon leases around 4 lakh sq ft of space for three years for about Rs 3 crore per month in Chennai

Meanwhile, a reply is awaited on email queries sent to both Tata Communications and Hinduja Realty Venture.